PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in PayPal were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: PayPal and Commerce released new research showing strong consumer interest in AI-powered “agentic shopping,” with many shoppers saying they want AI help finding the best prices and discounts. That supports PayPal’s push into AI-enabled commerce and shoppable advertising, which could become a longer-term growth driver. Two-Thirds of Consumers Are Ready to Try Agentic Shopping, but Many Demand Human Approval Before AI Can Buy

PayPal and Commerce released new research showing strong consumer interest in AI-powered “agentic shopping,” with many shoppers saying they want AI help finding the best prices and discounts. That supports PayPal’s push into AI-enabled commerce and shoppable advertising, which could become a longer-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Another report highlighted that PayPal’s branded checkout total payment volume grew 2% in Q1 2026, suggesting the core checkout business may be stabilizing after a period of weakness. Investors may see that as an early sign of recovery in a key revenue stream. PayPal's Checkout Recovery: Can Branded TPV Reaccelerate?

Another report highlighted that PayPal’s branded checkout total payment volume grew 2% in Q1 2026, suggesting the core checkout business may be stabilizing after a period of weakness. Investors may see that as an early sign of recovery in a key revenue stream. Neutral Sentiment: PayPal’s Ad SVP discussed how transaction-based shoppable ads are changing retail and how consumer behavior is shifting toward AI-driven discovery. The comments reinforce PayPal’s strategic direction, but they do not provide a near-term financial catalyst by themselves. PayPal Ad Executive Explains How Shoppable Ads Are Disrupting Retail

PayPal’s Ad SVP discussed how transaction-based shoppable ads are changing retail and how consumer behavior is shifting toward AI-driven discovery. The comments reinforce PayPal’s strategic direction, but they do not provide a near-term financial catalyst by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage said PayPal closed lower than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting continued investor caution around the stock. The move appears tied more to general sentiment and the company’s beaten-down valuation than to a major new negative company-specific event. Paypal (PYPL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,687.32. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company's fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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