PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stake Cut by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 24,387 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after buying an additional 5,534,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,758,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $713,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,241 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $513,966,000 after purchasing an additional 625,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,493,311 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $605,488,000 after purchasing an additional 132,837 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPal

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here