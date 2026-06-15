PB Investment Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

PB Investment Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,421 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. OneMain makes up about 12.6% of PB Investment Partners L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PB Investment Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of OneMain worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,997 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,703 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,410 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $3,940,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 101,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $56.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.24.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.09. OneMain had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. OneMain's payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on OneMain from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $55.00 price objective on OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Read Our Latest Report on OneMain

About OneMain

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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