PBCay One RSC Ltd Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 284,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $92,275,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 16.3% of PBCay One RSC Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PBCay One RSC Ltd owned 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $672,213,000 after acquiring an additional 985,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after acquiring an additional 600,119 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $177,433,000 after acquiring an additional 443,119 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,826,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,897,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $639,377,000 after acquiring an additional 232,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $375.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $300.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $300.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

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