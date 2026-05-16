PBCay One RSC Ltd Purchases Shares of 147,987 S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,987 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $77,337,000. S&P Global accounts for about 13.6% of PBCay One RSC Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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S&P Global Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $402.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The business's 50 day moving average is $427.94 and its 200 day moving average is $469.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $550.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

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