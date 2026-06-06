PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires Shares of 177,502 Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,502 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $14,947,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.29 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $94.10. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,046 shares of company stock worth $708,911 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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