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PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Invests $9.36 Million in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
eBay logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators opened a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter, buying 107,494 shares valued at about $9.36 million.
  • eBay reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $3.09 billion, both ahead of analyst expectations. The company also raised its Q2 2026 EPS guidance to $1.09-$1.14.
  • Despite positive fundamentals, insider selling was notable, with company insiders selling 136,953 shares worth about $14.1 million over the last three months. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $107.84.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,494 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $9,363,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 136,953 shares of company stock worth $14,139,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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