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PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Advanced Micro Devices logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators opened a new position in AMD during the fourth quarter, buying 97,235 shares worth about $20.8 million. AMD now ranks as the fund’s 24th-largest holding.
  • Institutional ownership in AMD remains very high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 71.34% of the company. Several large firms, including Vanguard and State Street, also increased their stakes recently.
  • AMD’s latest quarter was strong, with earnings of $1.37 per share beating estimates and revenue rising 37.8% year over year to $10.25 billion. Analysts still view the stock favorably overall, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $419.86.
  • Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices.

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $20,824,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.7% of PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators' portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,944,056,000 after buying an additional 1,755,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after buying an additional 287,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,929,312,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,181,937,000 after buying an additional 2,012,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Zacks Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $466.38 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $358.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.06 and a 12 month high of $546.44. The company has a market cap of $760.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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