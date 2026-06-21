PeakShares LLC Acquires New Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

PeakShares LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.1% of PeakShares LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after purchasing an additional 407,166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

LLY stock opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,182.73. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,016.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,017.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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