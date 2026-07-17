PeakShares LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

PeakShares LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.5% of PeakShares LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PeakShares LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Scotiabank restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $124.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.66 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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