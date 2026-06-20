PeakShares LLC Invests $1 Million in American Tower Corporation $AMT

PeakShares LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,712 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,713,268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 187,124 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Trading Down 0.2%

AMT opened at $175.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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