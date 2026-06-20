PeakShares LLC Makes New $967,000 Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

PeakShares LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,264 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $251.46 and its 200-day moving average is $268.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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