PeakShares LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

PeakShares LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,752 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,112,056. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $61,797.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,475,822.32. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock worth $423,901,619. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1%

ANET opened at $169.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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