Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,834 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,160 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 14,834 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 14.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $67,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $605,701,198.44. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. New Street Research reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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