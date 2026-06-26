Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Buys 79,127 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,786 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 79,127 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi’s acquisition of Composer expands its AI investing tools and could improve user engagement and retention if the platform gains traction. Yahoo Finance: SoFi deepens AI-powered trading ambitions with Composer deal

SoFi’s acquisition of Composer expands its AI investing tools and could improve user engagement and retention if the platform gains traction. Positive Sentiment: SoFi remains a heavily watched stock among Zacks users, suggesting continued investor interest and trading momentum. Zacks: SoFi is attracting investor attention

SoFi remains a heavily watched stock among Zacks users, suggesting continued investor interest and trading momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and valuation still seen as rich relative to execution risk.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and valuation still seen as rich relative to execution risk. Negative Sentiment: An executive vice president sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which may create some caution even though the sale was not unusual. InsiderTrades: Insider selling by SoFi EVP

An executive vice president sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which may create some caution even though the sale was not unusual. Negative Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful bearish positioning change, so there is little evidence of a new short-squeeze setup to drive the stock higher.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $17.30 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm's 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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