Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,418 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 44,055 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 39.1% in the first quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 118,099 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded its AI ecosystem with a sovereign-AI partnership with Palantir to deploy secure AI models for government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for its GPUs and software stack. Article Title

NVIDIA expanded its AI ecosystem with a sovereign-AI partnership with Palantir to deploy secure AI models for government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for its GPUs and software stack. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Valar Atomics is partnering with NVIDIA on a small Utah data center aimed at showing how AI infrastructure can conserve water, highlighting another real-world use case for NVIDIA’s data-center technology. Article Title

Reuters reported that Valar Atomics is partnering with NVIDIA on a small Utah data center aimed at showing how AI infrastructure can conserve water, highlighting another real-world use case for NVIDIA’s data-center technology. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to continued bullish long-term catalysts, including robotics, edge AI, and ongoing hyperscaler capex, suggesting NVIDIA remains central to the AI buildout even amid a short-term pullback. Article Title

Several reports pointed to continued bullish long-term catalysts, including robotics, edge AI, and ongoing hyperscaler capex, suggesting NVIDIA remains central to the AI buildout even amid a short-term pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and valuation-focused articles remain constructive overall, with multiple firms reiterating positive ratings and raising earnings estimates, but these views are being offset by near-term concerns about stretched valuations and sector rotation. Article Title

Analyst commentary and valuation-focused articles remain constructive overall, with multiple firms reiterating positive ratings and raising earnings estimates, but these views are being offset by near-term concerns about stretched valuations and sector rotation. Negative Sentiment: Bearish technical commentary warns that NVIDIA could drift lower in the short term, with some traders eyeing a move toward $165 if support breaks. Article Title

Bearish technical commentary warns that NVIDIA could drift lower in the short term, with some traders eyeing a move toward $165 if support breaks. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed short bets against NVIDIA and other chip stocks, adding to concerns that the semiconductor group may be overextended after its big run. Article Title

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $197.58 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $152.97 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $4.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. President Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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