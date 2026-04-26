Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA - Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,621 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of Pegasystems worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEGA. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 902.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 682 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 704 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 44,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,801.63. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 7,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $329,503.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 111,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,834,904.31. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,594 shares of company stock worth $2,344,024. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company's stock.

Pegasystems Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of PEGA opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $68.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $429.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pegasystems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

More Pegasystems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pegasystems this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pegasystems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pegasystems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems' offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

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