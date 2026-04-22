Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,481 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.'s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ticino Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $294.83 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $301.25. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.25.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals's previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is -479.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

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