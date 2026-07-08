Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 4,632 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $534.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $443.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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