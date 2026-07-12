PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 520.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,377 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,071,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,085. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.75 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $183.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets.

PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases.

PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Citi Analyst Downgrades PepsiCo Stock (PEP) Despite Q2 Beat, Slashes Target by 15%

Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. PepsiCo’s $200 Billion Stability Play Is Attracting Dividend Investors

Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted.

Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage compared PepsiCo unfavorably with Coca-Cola, highlighting market-share pressure and a more difficult turnaround narrative for PEP shares.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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