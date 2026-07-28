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PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
PepsiCo logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gateway Wealth Partners increased its PepsiCo stake by 162.3% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 19,216 shares valued at approximately $2.98 million. Institutional investors collectively own 73.07% of PepsiCo.
  • PepsiCo reported quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $24.18 billion, exceeding analyst estimates, while revenue rose 6.4% year over year. The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $8.55–$8.71.
  • PepsiCo declared a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share, equivalent to $5.92 annually and a 4.2% yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $157.90, compared with the stock’s $139.79 opening price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 162.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,216 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2,857.1% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm's 50 day moving average is $141.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. HSBC raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $159.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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