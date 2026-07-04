PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,836 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock worth $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 622.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,143,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,218,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.96 and a 12-month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.94%.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be ready for a comeback as investors look beyond the tech-led rally, which may help support demand for the stock. Article

UBS said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be ready for a comeback as investors look beyond the tech-led rally, which may help support demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo continues to be viewed as a high-quality dividend stock, with recent commentary highlighting it as an attractive dividend aristocrat and a stable defensive holding. Article

PepsiCo continues to be viewed as a high-quality dividend stock, with recent commentary highlighting it as an attractive dividend aristocrat and a stable defensive holding. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a management promotion in Eastern Europe, which signals continued operational execution and regional leadership continuity. Article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Evercore lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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