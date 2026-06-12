PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,427 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock worth $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock worth $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 622.3% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company's stock worth $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 229,121 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $143.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here