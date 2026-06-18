Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $68.05 Million Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) by 543.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,478,944 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,938,500 shares during the period. Dyne Therapeutics accounts for about 1.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 2.44% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $68,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DYN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company's stock.

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Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 83,219 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $1,512,921.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,749.16. This trade represents a 91.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Erick Lucera sold 1,448 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $26,585.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,275,263. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $156,800 and have sold 1,559,462 shares worth $29,814,746. Insiders own 9.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore set a $33.00 target price on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

Further Reading

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