Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 617,000 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,985,461 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 617,000 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences accounts for approximately 3.1% of Perceptive Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.12% of Roivant Sciences worth $173,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 7,614.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $6,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,827,417.01. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Jennifer Humes sold 13,538 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $384,073.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,498.67. This represents a 13.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 703,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,805,883. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 3,629.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roivant Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roivant Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Roivant Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here