Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 14,216 DTE Energy Company $DTE

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,216 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,425 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 34,925 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $153.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $126.23 and a 52-week high of $155.06.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

See Also

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