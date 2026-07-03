Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes $4.96 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000. Keysight Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Down 6.3%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $314.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

View Our Latest Report on KEYS

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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