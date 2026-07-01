Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,152 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 49,721 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of CoStar Group worth $28,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,498,099 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,311,052,000 after purchasing an additional 242,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,252,839,000 after buying an additional 348,224 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after buying an additional 4,691,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company's stock worth $729,020,000 after buying an additional 4,053,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,617,805 shares of the technology company's stock worth $646,701,000 after acquiring an additional 311,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoStar Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoStar Group wasn't on the list.

While CoStar Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here