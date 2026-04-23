Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,733 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 245 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 125.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.89. 60,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,749. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $141.74.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $779.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $128.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $481,722.79. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,738. This represents a 9.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 13,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

See Also

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