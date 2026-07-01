Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,231 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of HealthEquity worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1,723.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HQY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.57.

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HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.21. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $105.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,615,735. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,690. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 13,081 shares of company stock worth $1,193,000 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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