Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $49.70 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,947 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 45,450 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $49,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 4.7%

UBER opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.54.

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Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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