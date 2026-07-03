Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,141 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $42,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,059.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,026.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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