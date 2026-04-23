Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 83,501 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,501 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $14,302,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MACOM Technology Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 634,903 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,067,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $879,865,000 after buying an additional 392,365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 205.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,450 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,607,000 after buying an additional 262,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 140.5% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 414,297 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,576,000 after acquiring an additional 242,067 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total transaction of $66,600,360.09. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,759,895 shares in the company, valued at $956,630,084.85. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ritchie sold 1,573 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $401,115.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,950. This represents a 15.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 753,113 shares of company stock worth $184,368,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.5%

MTSI stock traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.88. The company had a trading volume of 43,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.74, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.78 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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