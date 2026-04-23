Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 27,529 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,142 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,529 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of JFrog worth $17,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $3,247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 452.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $6,697,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $51,443,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $870,884.16. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 752,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,067,245.44. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,740,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $231,703,371.12. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 320,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,186,031 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. UBS Group raised shares of JFrog from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 173,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,141. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 1.14.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. JFrog's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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