Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 8,336 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,323 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,290,950.40. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $316,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,451,702.70. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,478 shares of company stock valued at $18,567,013. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $385.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,224. The business's fifty day moving average is $334.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.15. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.83 and a twelve month high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AEIS

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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