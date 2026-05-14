Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 GE Aerospace $GE

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,094,000. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 5.6% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $294.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.18. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $220.45 and a one year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $307.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. President Capital reduced their price target on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $365.00 target price on GE Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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