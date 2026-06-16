Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,116 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $20,120,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steginsky Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 680,588 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $367.11 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $404.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.16 and a 200-day moving average of $329.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,966 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,968. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

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