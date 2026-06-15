Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Acquires Shares of 22,975 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $222,143,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $127.99 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.68 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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