Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Buys Shares of 15,050 CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the company's stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its buy view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength.

RBC Capital reiterated its view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the 2026 FIFA World Cup , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament.

Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to strong Q1 results , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Coca-Cola’s Q1 Results Prove It's a Good Buy to Hold and Hold

Market commentary also pointed to , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s reliable dividend and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers.

Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Jennifer K. Mann disclosed a stock sale, but it was conducted under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tied to equity-award tax withholding, making it less of a concern than discretionary insider selling.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of KO stock opened at $82.63 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $355.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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