Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Invests $9.26 Million in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,261,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.47 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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