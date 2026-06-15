Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,644 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $4,583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EOG opened at $136.42 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.87. The firm's 50 day moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average is $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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