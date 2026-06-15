Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,174 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Walmart by 912.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 49,390 shares of the retailer's stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co increased its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co now owns 14,961 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 99,887 shares of the retailer's stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 128,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,908 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $121.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $963.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.78. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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