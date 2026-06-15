Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Takes $4.31 Million Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,310,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,295,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 52.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE AMT opened at $187.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

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About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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