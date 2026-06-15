Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Takes $5.11 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,694 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,679 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Starbucks by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,610 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $154,795.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 80,181 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,473.73. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,099 shares of company stock worth $804,907. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $103.04 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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