Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Takes Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,259 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $8,455,000. ExxonMobil accounts for about 1.2% of Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $583.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day moving average of $142.73.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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