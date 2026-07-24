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Perseverance Asset Management International Buys New Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Mosaic logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Perseverance Asset Management International opened a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter, buying 300,000 shares valued at about $7.65 million. The stake represents roughly 0.8% of the fund’s holdings and Mosaic is now its 15th-largest position.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with 77.54% of Mosaic shares held by institutions. Several other investors also added to their positions, including Vanguard Group and Thompson Siegel & Walmsley.
  • Wall Street remains cautious on Mosaic: analysts’ average rating is Hold with a mean price target of $27.11, while the stock recently traded around $22.32. Recent earnings also disappointed, as Mosaic posted $0.05 EPS versus expectations of $0.20, even though revenue rose year over year.
  • Interested in Mosaic? Here are five stocks we like better.

Perseverance Asset Management International bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $7,650,000. Mosaic comprises about 0.8% of Perseverance Asset Management International's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Perseverance Asset Management International owned 0.09% of Mosaic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 376,905 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 175,914 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,978,232 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $71,746,000 after acquiring an additional 785,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,123,171 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $942,477,000 after acquiring an additional 461,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 764.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 734,482 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 649,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Mosaic from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $22.32 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 171.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Mosaic

Here are the key news stories impacting Mosaic this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research later upgraded Mosaic from Strong Sell to Hold, which suggests a slightly less bearish outlook and may help ease some selling pressure. Zacks.com
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains at Hold on average, indicating Wall Street is still cautious but not uniformly negative on Mosaic. The Mosaic Company NYSE: MOS Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts
  • Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed near-term EPS estimates for Mosaic, including FY2026 to $0.75 from $0.86 and Q2 2026 to $0.08 from $0.12, signaling weaker expected profitability. Zacks.com
  • Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered longer-term forecasts, including FY2027 to $1.67 from $1.89 and FY2028 to $1.31 from $1.55, reinforcing concerns about the earnings trajectory. Zacks.com

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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