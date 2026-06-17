Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 46,008.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $788.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $1,020.76 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $705.11 and a 200-day moving average of $476.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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