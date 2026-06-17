Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Has $913,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 9,297 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $407.17.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $408.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $415.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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