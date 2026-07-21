Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,801 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,654 shares in the company, valued at $20,450,040. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.99 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $250.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.76.

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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