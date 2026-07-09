Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 2,164 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in International Business Machines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $302.18 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $261.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.06. The company has a market cap of $284.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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